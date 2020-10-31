How to Get J Balvin Party Trooper Style in Fortnite

To celebrate spooky season in Fortnite, Epic Games is giving out an exclusive variant style for the Party Trooper skin for those of you who check out the special concert they have planned.

On Halloween, and then again on the next day, Fortnite Party Royale will be hosting the J Balvin Afterlife Party as a culmination of Fortnitemares.

All you’ll have to do is attend the Afterlife Party and you’ll unlock the variant style, but you’ll first have to own the skin, which means you’ll need to spend some V-Bucks.

It’s been sitting in the item shop since the start of Fortnitemares, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding it there. It’ll cost you 1,200 V-Bucks, so it’s cheaper than a lot of skins, but it’ll still cost you a decent amount of cash.

The skin will remain in the shop until November 1, so you have plenty of time to snatch it up.

When Is The J Balvin Afterlife Party?

There will be three showings in total for you to catch of the Afterlife Party, with the first one taking place on Halloween night.

The times are October 31 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT and November 1 at 1 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT and 3 p.m. PT).

Attend any of these showings and you’ll unlock the variant style, provided you own the skin in the first place. As for what the show will actually be about, it sounds pretty interesting.

What To Expect With the Afterlife Party

The J Balvin show is being marketed as a one-of-a-kind performance that Fortnite has come to be known for lately.

Whether it’s Marshmello, Travis Scott and now J Balvin, Fortnite Party Royale has proven to be a place where we can see some of the coolest things in all of gaming.

According to Epic, the show will be similar to Katy Perry’s American Idol performance where a physical stage is able to take on several different forms.

It definitely sounds like a cool concept and we’re sure it’ll look really cool in Fortnite. If this is like previous concerts, you’ll want to make sure you secure a spot well ahead of time.

We don’t know how long the concert will last, so you’ll also want to make sure you can clear some time in your schedule so you can check out the whole thing.

Worst case scenario is you’ll have to catch a rerun the next day or watch the whole thing on YouTube.

