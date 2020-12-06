Marvel Teases More Fortnite Crossovers “Soon”

Now that Galactus has been defeated and Fortnite Season 4 has come to a close, Marvel has issued a thank you to all of the players who participated in the season.

We’ve seen crossovers with big brands in Fortnite in the past, but nothing has quite been on the scale with what we saw in Season 4’s Nexus War. In Season 5, we’ve already gotten The Mandalorian and Kratos, and there’s even a leak indicating Master Chief is on the way, but nothing compares to the previous season.

Epic has already stated in the past that they have plenty more plans in the future for Marvel crossovers, so it’s not exactly news that Marvel is teasing something, but that’s just what they did.

Marvel Teases More Fortnite Content

Thank you, @EpicGames, for teaming up with us to launch #FortniteNexusWar. And a huge thank you to all the Marvel fans who participated! pic.twitter.com/Jjb0mE3B3D — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 5, 2020

Following the conclusion of Season 4, the official Marvel Twitter account thanked Epic for teaming them up for the season, while also teasing the future.

“Thanks for a great season,” Marvel wrote. “See you again soon!”

Now, we don’t exactly know how soon “soon” really is, so that could be a while until we see more crossovers with Marvel. Season 5 is set to run for a big chunk of 2021, so that will likely put a rest to the Marvel content for a while.

Then again, it’s a long season, so who knows what Epic has planned.\

What Could Be After Galactus?

Galactus is one of the biggest villains in the entire Marvel universe, and with him defeated, it’s hard to think of what would follow in his footsteps.

Thanos wouldn’t be a bad choice, but we’ve already had him in Fortnite, even as a playable character.

There are plenty of villains to pick from this expansive universe, so if they actually want to have another Marvel season in Fortnite, there is a deep roster to choose from. The question that remains is when they will choose to implement the crossover.

Keep an eye out for the future. Perhaps Galactus himself could even make a return.

READ NEXT: Fortnite Season 5 Week 2 Challenges/Quests Leak