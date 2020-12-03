Fortnite Master Chief Skin & Cosmetics Leak

Although the Marvel season of Fortnite has now concluded, it looks like Epic Games wants to keep the ball rolling with even more collaborations.

Fortnite Season 5 got off to a blazing hot start in terms of crossovers as The Mandalorian was made available just by purchasing the Battle Pass.

The next major crossover will seemingly be with PlayStation’s mascot Kratos, who has been made famous from the long-running God of War series.

Not to be outdone, it appears Microsoft is also gearing up for a skin in Fortnite and it’ll be for none other than Master Chief.

Ever since the release of the first Halo with the original mascot, Master Chief has become the most popular face (visor?) for Microsoft, so it’s no surprise to see him as the choice, if this leak is actually real of course.

Master Chief Leak

We will be a getting a Halo collab too (if its not scrapped), the skin is gonna be Master Chief! pic.twitter.com/6ra0N7jY5D — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 3, 2020

Fortnite leaker HYPEX revealed a series of images that show Master Chief and several Halo cosmetics will be coming to the game at some point.

On top of the skin, it looks like we’ll have a Pelican as a Glider, similar to the TIE Fighter and Razor Crest gliders that are already in the game. Another thing we get a look at is the Lil Warthog, which appears to be an emote similar to the Deadpool scooter where you’ll be able to move around while using it.

Finally, we have a Brute Gravity Hammer as a harvesting tool to round out the collection.

Item Shop or Exclusive?

Like the Kratos skin, we aren’t entirely sure if this would end up being an exclusive to Xbox owners or if it’d hit the Item Shop for everybody.

As is the case with any Fortnite skin, nothing is ever actually “exclusive” as you can wear any skin on any platform. In the case of PS Plus skins, all you’d have to do is claim them on a PS5 or PS4 and then you can wear then anywhere you want.

None of this is confirmed information at this point, so it’s important to take it all with a grain of salt, no matter how credible it seems.

