Fortnite Midas Rex, Joker & Poison Ivy Gameplay Leaks

It seems like Epic just can’t let Midas go because after showing up in Fortnitemares, he’s also getting ready to make a return in an upcoming Fortnite bundle.

The Last Laugh pack will give players Poison Ivy and The Joker as skins, but there’s also a special Midas Rex skin that will bring back the fan-favorite character once again.

This bundle was announced all the way back in August, so it’s clear that Epic has had plans for him much earlier in the year. What we don’t know is if this is some sort of tease for what’s to come or if it’s just because they know there are a lot of Midas fans out there.

Ahead of its release, Fortnite leaker STORMSCAR has given us a look at how this skin will look in action.

Midas Rex, Joker & Poison Ivy Gameplay

Leaked "Midas Rex" Mask Style Skin Gameplay ✨ pic.twitter.com/BKagMYWUzV — STORMSCAR (@LeaksStormscar) November 9, 2020

This brief video showcases the skin in the game and will give you a good idea of what to expect when it finally arrives.

It’s clear this will be a must-buy for Midas fans after we didn’t even up getting his Fortnitemares variant for whatever reason. Even if you’re not a fan of this character, DC Comics fans will be getting him as icing on the cake.

For an added bonus you can take a look at The Joker too.

Leaked "The Joker" Skin in the Suit Style Gameplay 💫 pic.twitter.com/JwhzZ9bJqW — STORMSCAR (@LeaksStormscar) November 9, 2020

We might as well throw in Poison Ivy too.

Leaked "Poison Ivy" Skin and "Ivy Axe" Pickaxe Gameplay 🥀 pic.twitter.com/aGI5L8g56C — STORMSCAR (@LeaksStormscar) November 9, 2020

When Does All This Come Out?

Midas Rex will be part of the bundle that releases November 17. This will be a very pricy bundle since it’ll retail for $29.99, but you do get a decent amount of stuff with it:

1,000 V-Bucks

Three outfits: The Joker, Poison Ivy, Midas Rex

Three Back Blings: Laugh Riot (reactive), Back Bloom, Midas Crest

Four Pickaxes: Bad Joke, The Joker’s Revenge, Ivy Axe, Kingmaker

Pick a Card Contrail

We’re not sure how long it’ll remain in the shop, but if it’s anything like previous packs like this, you’ll have plenty of time to decide if you want to pick this up or not.

There has been some speculation this could end up being a hint for the future of the game since we’re seeing a DC Comics pack release during a Marvel season. It does seem like strange timing, so we’ll have to see if Epic has something up their sleeve.

