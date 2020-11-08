Fortnite “Monthly Crew Pack” Bundle Leaks

Currently, the only way to get new skins and V-Bucks in Fortnite is to buy them from Epic Games, but according a new leak, it appears that you’ll be able to soon get a special bundle that will give you a bunch of V-Bucks each month and even a skin.

According to the leak, it’s being called the Monthly Crew Pack and it’ll give you a monthly allowance of V-Bucks, the new Battle Pass, and even a skin when it releases.

We don’t know all of the details, but Fortnite leaker HYPEX has the basic idea down.

What to Know About the Monthly Crew Pack

ICYMI: There will be a "Monthly Crew Pack" that costs something between $4.99 & $15.99.. Its gonna give you 1.000 vbucks monthly, every new battle pass whenever it drops & early access to a monthly crew skin before it hits the itemshop. (Via: @MarDlt_ & @ShiinaBR) pic.twitter.com/bAOHAsfGUJ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 8, 2020

On paper, the concept sounds like a really good idea, but there’s still a lot we don’t know about it.

For starters, HYPEX says the price will fluctuate between $4.99 and $15.99, which could be the pricing depending on whether or not a Battle Pass is available that month.

For example, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the price go up if you have to include the Battle Pass because grabbing that, 1000 V-Bucks and a skin would be a downright steal for just $5.

Now, the only question that remains is when and how this will be implemented into Fortnite in the coming future.

Remember This is a Leak

There have been plenty of leaks in the past that have never come into fruition, so keep in mind that just because we see it here that doesn’t mean it’s a guarantee.

This leak does reveal there are a lot of things being worked on under the hood, so there’s a lot of information to look at, but we just need to be patient.

The start of a new month would seem like the logical time for this to go into effect, so maybe they could debut this at the start of Season 5 considering it’s set to begin at the beginning of December.

Whatever the case may be, only time will tell.

