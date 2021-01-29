Fortnite Teases New “Ninja Master” Skin Coming Through Zero Point

The next crossover character is set to come through the Fortnite Zero Point portal, but we don’t yet know who it will be.

After the previous one proved to be Sarah Connor and the T-800 Terminator, it appears that the Lara Croft rumors can be put to rest as this latest teaser won’t be her.

In the latest reality log, Epic is teasing a character who has a cool nickname and is shooting lasers everywhere. On top of that, it is also a “Ninja Master,” so many players think they have a good idea of who it is.

Take a listen for yourself.

Ninja Master Incoming

:: Incoming Transmission – Reality Log 10155 ::

Target Description: Ninja Master pic.twitter.com/IuPqGoi6AA — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 29, 2021

The new reality log has a lot of players in the community thinking it’s going to be a crossover with the GI Joe franchise.

Personally, I don’t know anything about that franchise, but many players seem to think it’ll be Snake Eyes coming over next, so I’ll just have to trust them.

The next hunter already got teased & it seems like it will be Snake Eye from G.I. Joe!pic.twitter.com/TCDMnGI3NM — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) January 29, 2021

It does seem like it’ll be an interesting addition to the game as this is most likely not a character many players have been begging for, but it’ll likely be a cool looking cosmetic.

If you need any further confirmation that this is the case, check out Donald Mustard’s tweet where he’s reading a comic book featuring Snake Eyes.

Now, the only question that remains is when this skin will actually be added into the game.

Next Portal Opening

We’ll have to wait until the Zero Point shoots off another beam that’ll open up another portal for characters to come out of.

As we saw with Terminator, this can happen pretty fast, so we might not even have to wait until a new update arrives.

If we do, then we’re likely just a few days away from that as it’s expected that we’ll be seeing v15.30 some time in the next week.

With that update, we’re also getting a nerf to the superhero skins and the ability to refund, so perhaps you could use your V-Bucks there and spend them on Snake Eyes.

It’ll also be interesting to keep an eye on who is coming with Snake Eyes as him by himself doesn’t exactly make a ton of sense.

READ NEXT: Where to Find Crashed Plane Black Box in Fortnite