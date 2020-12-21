Where to Destroy Nutcracker Statues in Fortnite

The next wave of Fortnite Operation Snowdown challenges are now live and the chance to earn even more free gear is here.

If you’re somebody who is trying to collect everything this Winterfest event has to offer, then you’ll want to finish off as many challenges as you can because not only will you be able to get a lot of XP, but you can also get a pair of skins and some other cosmetics.

For example, finishing this Nutcracker will get you the Blustery Bag Back Bling for free, so there’s no reason to not do it. Remember, you’ll need to complete at least 12 of the Operation Snowdown challenges to get both of the skins, you might as well get the easy ones out of the way fast.

Here’s where you can find and destroy the Nutcracker Statues.

Nutcracker Statue Locations

Lucky for you, the Nutcracker statues can be found all over the island, mostly at named locations, but there are a few places you can find them out in the sticks. Thanks to the team at Fortnite.gg, we know exactly where to look for them.

You don’t have to destroy all of these statues, nor do you have to do it all in one game, so that will definitely be something to keep in mind when doing this challenge.

When you come across one, just walk up and whack one. If you’re feeling spicy, you can even consider throwing on a Nutcracker skin and hiding with them.

What’s the Reward?

Destroy Nutcracker statues to unlock the Blustery Bag Back Bling. Report to Snowmando to receive the quest! pic.twitter.com/AgVnZX0lUt — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 21, 2020

If you want a closer look at what you’ll unlock with the challenge, it’s the Blustery Bag Back Bling which is just a snowman wrapped on top of a backpack with a scarf.

It’s a perfect winter back bling as we enter the cold months. These challenges don’t last forever, so make sure you get out there and finish them while you can!

