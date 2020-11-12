How to Easily Get a Pro Fishing Rod in Fortnite

We’re now entering the home stretch of Fortnite Season 4 and there’s another set of XP Xtravaganza challenges to complete.

This special challenges do reward you with plenty of XP to continue leveling your Battle Pass or going for the foil skins that are available once you reach level 100.

One of this week’s challenges will task you with catching fish using a Pro Fishing Rod, which isn’t a difficult thing to do if you can find one of these rods.

They do drop out of the same barrels the regular rods do, but there’s actually a much easier way to get one, and by doing so you’ll be knocking this challenge out of the park.

Where to Get a Pro Fishing Rod

Fishing Rods themselves are very easy to track down as you can find them near pretty much any body of water, but a Pro one is another thing entirely.

However, did you know you can actually upgrade the Fishing Rods at Upgrade Stations? Well, you can, and that will definitely make catching all of these fish much easier to do.

Of course, you can make it harder on yourself by trying to manually track down the Pro rod, but this will definitely be the easiest way to get the job done.

Catch Those Fish

Now that the hard part is done, you’ll now have to find out there and catch the fish. You don’t have to actually find the spots with the big fish swimming around if you don’t want to either.

If you’re just trying to finish the challenge, cast your line into any body of water and you should still see some fish bite regardless. Now, you’ll be catching a lot of those tiny, useless fish if you do this, but it’ll get the challenge done.

The Pro Fishing Rod can be used to catch things like the Midas Flopper, but those are extremely rare, so we can’t blame you for not wanting to wait around forever for that.

