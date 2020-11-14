Fortnite PS5 Version Brings Back OG Music With Remix

As you might know, the new console generation has now begun with the release of the Xbox Series X|S and PS5, and Fortnite is one of the first games to make the leap over.

On day one, Fortnite was available on these new consoles and your progress was able to carry over seamlessly, meaning if you were an early adopter you can now be enjoying Epic’s battle royale on the new hardware.

The new consoles do get some cool new features for Fortnite, but PS5 players arguably get the biggest, and most nostalgic update of them all. If you’ve been playing Fortnite since it came out back in 2017, then you’ll definitely like this change.

PS5 Gets OG Music

As shown in video uploaded by SinX6, the PS5 home screen plays a remixed version of the original Fortnite music back when the game launched, giving players an overwhelming sense of nostalgia when they go to load up the game.

This is only something that’s available on PS5, and it’s only in the main menu of the console, which leads us to believe that there might be more to this music than what meets the eye.

Incoming Music Pack?

It’d be pretty strange to just have this music locked into the main menu of the PS5, so perhaps we could get this as a Music Pack in the future.

Since there are now a lot of tabs to explore in the main lobby of Fortnite, having cool music to listen to has become key, which means we could use more packs if we can get them.

There’s nothing to indicate this could be a potential music pack as of yet, but if Epic wants to make a quick buck and release it for 200 V-Bucks, we’re sure a lot of players won’t hesitate in snagging this one.

In the meantime, we’ll just have to sit in the PS5 menu to enjoy the music.

