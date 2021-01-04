Fortnite Player Pulls Off 1000 IQ Reboot Van Play

While Epic says the skins that are added to Fortnite each day have no effect on the game in terms of becoming a better player, there are clearly several times where that’s proven to be false.

Putting on a certain cosmetic won’t exactly improve your aim, but it can give you an edge over your opponents, as we’ve seen earlier this season during the Operation Snowdown event.

Something that players used to do back in Chapter 1 but have done less in Chapter 2 is try things like hiding in plain sight.

Reddit user Chunky_Monkey19 showed just how powerful a blue-tinted skin can be when hiding on top of a Reboot Van. As it turns out, it’s actually pretty good.

Hide Right in Front of Your Enemy

After beaming his opponent and eliminating them, Chunky_Monkey must’ve realized he didn’t have much of a chance at taking on the rest of the squad, so he decided to hide on top of the Reboot Van at Misty Meadows.

It appears the players didn’t see him at all hiding there and one of them even tried to reboot his fallen squadmate, which led to an easy elimination.

Of course, your mileage will definitely vary when it comes to situations like this, so don’t go around trying to do this every match.

What Skins Work With This?

You can likely try just about any Frozen or Polar Legend skin for this as they are all a similar color to the top of a Reboot Van.

If you’re feeling especially spicy, you can try it with any skin and hope for the best. It’s highly unlikely that you’ll be able to have a ton of success with this from match to match, but if you’re stuck in a pickle, it might be worth trying this out since you don’t have a lot to lose.

Who said Fortnite couldn’t be fun anymore?

READ NEXT: Fortnite Season 5 Week 6 Quests Leak: How to Complete