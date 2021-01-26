Crazy Fortnite Sand Tunneling Bug Sends Player Flying

One of the main features of Fortnite Season 5 has the been the introduction of sand tunneling.

This new feature gives players the option to sink underneath the sand that covers the center of the map and move along free of harm. While that does sound good on paper, it’s proven to be a lot of trouble for Epic as the tunneling has been vaulted for much of the season.

To the credit of the developers, it has returned following a few game-breaking bugs, but who knows how long that’ll last.

This latest bug doesn’t seem to offer any advantages other than giving you an eagle-eyed view of the map, but it it does pose a problem. Take a look for yourself.

Tunnel Into the Sky

In the video posted by TheRealLuxurylm, you can see their teammate go into the sand and then shoot high up into the sky.

They do so while still being a little ball of sand, so it’s not like they are able to shoot or anything while up there, but it’s still a weird thing to see.

Some commenters asked if that bug showed up that way for the player doing it, in which the Redditor confirmed that it did.

It seems like this will be a difficult bug to replicate and it didn’t offer much of an advantage, so this doesn’t seem like anything to be worried about.

Will it Lead to a Vault?

Epic likely doesn’t want to see their marquee Season 5 feature removed from the game again, and since this appears to be a harmless bug, we likely won’t be seeing any action here.

Amusingly enough, many commenters are asking for this video to be deleted because they are worried Epic will remove the tunneling yet again.

Unless this bug is able to be replicated and abused, it’ll likely be left alone. We really don’t want to see sand tunneling disappear again, so let’s hope this is just a one-time thing.

