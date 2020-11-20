When Is the Fortnite Season 4 Galactus Event?

The end of Fortnite Season 4 is nearly here and that means Galactus will be here to wreak havoc on the island, but we don’t really know what that means as of yet.

Galactus is one of the biggest threats in the Marvel universe, so there’s a reason so many heroes have come to Fortnite to help defend against him.

Live events usually close out a season, but there are rumors and leaks flying around that there could be another black hole-type event, which means the game could possibly go offline for a few days again.

Because of this, there will be a lot of speculation as to when this event will take place, but one Fortnite leaker thinks they have it narrowed down.

When Will the Galactus Event Happen?

The date of the Galactus Event is still not clear. If I had to guess I would say the 28th or 30th. When we have an official date for the Event from Fortnite themselves I will tweet about it. — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) November 20, 2020

Remember that there has been no official word from Epic Games themselves, so take this with a grain of salt, but Fortnite leaker FortTory has two dates narrowed down.

The first is November 28, which would be two days before the season is set to end, according to the in-game timer at least.

The second date is November 30, which means, again, going by the in-game timer, that the event would be on the same day the season ends.

There’s actually another date floating around for the Season 4 end time and that’s December 3, but Epic hasn’t updated the game to say so yet, so that might not actually be confirmed just yet.

What’s Next in Season 5?

Another belief that is now gaining more steam is Season 5 will be a direct continuation of the events of Season 4, which could mean more Marvel content is on the way.

There are a variety of things that can back this up, with one notable example being that of all the Fortnite x Marvel variant comic book covers, Captain Marvel is the only hero that didn’t actually get a skin in the game.

Perhaps she’s being saved for a new Battle Pass? Sadly, all we can do is speculate about the new season until we get something concrete, so stay tuned because it’s getting closer!

READ NEXT: How to Get the Fortnite Rainbow Fog Wrap For Free