Fortnite Leak Reveals First Look at Galactus Skin

As we get closer and closer to the end of Fortnite Season 4, more of what to expect with the event is being revealed.

While many players are focused on how everything is going to play out with Galactus, but there’s something else we should also be paying attention to.

A few patches back, it was revealed that Galactus could potentially become available as a skin, and if that is indeed the case, his model has been completely revealed.

It is not yet confirmed if this will be the case, but if he actually becomes a skin, we imagine he’ll be one of the most popular ones of all season, and that’s definitely saying something.

Galactus Skin Revealed

This is how Galactus is going to look like as a skin! Thanks to @ximton for the screenshot. It's not confirmed yet whether this skin is gonna be obtainable in the future, but keep in mind that a set for the Galactus skin was added to the files ~3 patches ago! pic.twitter.com/i3ZQAl6gLX — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) November 25, 2020

Thanks to Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, we now know what Galactus will look like in-game, and if he ever did become a wearable skin, this is likely what it’d look like.

The leaker does stress that we don’t yet know if this will be something that’s actually obtainable, so that’s important to keep in mind. He’ll likely be showing himself at some point in the live event, so we can at least assume this is what he’ll look like.

Leaker Lucas7yoshi also states the same thing but goes as far as saying that if he does get a skin, it likely won’t be with this model given how he performs emotes in a strange way.

heres galactus in a form that isn't ludicrously massive, with weird materials, a hologram, or whatever No i do not know if he will ever be a proper skin, and he animates weirdly with emotes so if he will be, it sure aint this model. pic.twitter.com/BBGznuX9Op — Lucas7yoshi – Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) November 25, 2020

At this point, it’s tough to say if he’ll be a skin, but luckily, we don’t have to wait much longer to find out.

When’s The Event?

Epic has confirmed the Season 4 live event will take place on December 1 and it’s a one-time-only thing.

This means if you aren’t able to make it to the actual event, you’ll have to instead catch a stream or video of it. It’s expected that this Season 4 event will have a major impact on the future of Fortnite, so it’ll be pretty important to know what happens here, whether you see it live or not.

Epic also confirms the new season kicks off the next day, so it seems like we can put the days long black hole rumors to rest.

