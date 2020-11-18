Fortnite Leakers Say Season 4 Live Event is Massive

Over the years, Fortnite has had some pretty big season-ending live events, but it’s sounding like none of them will be able to hold a candle to whatever Epic has planned to close out Season 4.

We’ve already heard from leakers in a previous update that this will be the biggest event Fortnite has ever seen, but we never knew an actual size.

With this update, a variety of event files have been discovered, and while the leakers aren’t discussing what’s actually in them, they are chatting about the sheer size of them.

So far, it’s looking like this event will live up to the hype and it definitely has the potential to change Fortnite.

This Event is Huge

Let me express smth real quick to show how huge this event will be this event has 2 encrypted paks a 721MB enc pak and a 500MB one they are probably Two times bigger than the biggest event pak we ever had + They are compressed so the size is way bigger .. — XTigerHyperX – Fortnite Leaks (@XTigerHyperX) November 18, 2020

To help put this into perspective, Fortnite leaker XTigerHyperX revealed there are two compressed encrypted paks in the files that will balloon in size once the event arrives.

The leaker says this is probably two times bigger than the biggest event pak we’ve seen so, just clearly indicating this event will be unlike anything we’ve seen before.

Given how big of a threat Galactus is in the Marvel universe, or at least was, it’s not all that surprising to see that he’s going to really shake up Fortnite as we know it. As for what’ll actually happen, that remains to be seen, but we’re excited to find out.

When Is The Event?

Fortnite Season 4 is set to wrap up at the end of November, so we can expect the event to begin revealing itself in the days leading up to that.

We might get some teasers ahead of it as that’s something that Epic has traditionally done in the past. Epic has said before that this is just the beginning of the Marvel crossover stuff, there’s a chance Season 5 could have the same theme and bring even more heroes into the mix.

It’s tough to know exactly what Epic has planned at the moment, so we’re just spitballing. There’s only a couple more weeks left of Season 4, so whatever the future holds for the game, we’ll all be finding out very soon.

