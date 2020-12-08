How to Easily Complete Fortnite Bounties & Get Gold Fast

One of the new things that Fortnite introduced in Season 5 is bounties that let you hunt down and eliminate players on the map in exchange for a hefty sum of Gold Bars.

These Gold Bars will then be used to purchase special items, upgrade your weapons, or even recruit NPCs to join your squad as you fight for a Victory Royale.

The bounties act in the same manner as they do in Call of Duty: Warzone, where an area is marked on your map and you know the bounty is in the general vicinity of that location. It’s up to you to go bring them in.

Bounties are a cool way to not only find players, but also rack up some Gold, so it might be worth knowing this useful trick to finish them off fast.

Knock Opponents First

In a video uploaded by Reddit user no_karma29, they reveal that chances are very high that if you bring a knocked enemy over to an NPC and grab a bounty, you’ll be given one on that player you carried over.

All you’ll have to do then is finish them off and it’s pretty much free Gold. Obviously, this is easier said than done, but if you do find yourself in a firefight next to a bounty giver, consider giving this a shot and seeing if it is indeed the case.

As with all of these sorts of tips, you mileage may vary, but it seems like a lot of the comments would agree that the bounty tends to go on the nearest target far more times than not.

Gold Is Good

Unlike Arena mode, any of the Gold you earn in the regular Battle Royale lobbies will carry over the next game, so you’re able to save up and buy something good in future matches.

This is an interesting feature and it’s the only way you’ll be able to get your hands on some of the Exotic weapons that are currently in the game.

Make sure you explore and find all of the NPCs you can because there’s no sense holding onto thousands of Gold Bars and not spending them.

