Where to Find Every Exotic Weapon in Fortnite Season 5

There are a lot of new weapons in Fortnite Season 5, but a lot of them are locked away from the playerbase as expensive Exotic weapons.

These guns cost a big chunk of Gold Bars, and if you’re primarily an Arena player, then you’re probably never going to run into any as the Gold doesn’t carry over match to match like it does in pubs.

If you do want to test out these guns for yourself, you’ll likely have to complete a bunch of bounties because these guns cost upwards of 1,000 Gold Bars, which is definitely not something you’re going to be getting in a single match.

However, if you are looking to spend some of that Gold you have, here’s where you can do it to get your Exotic weapons.

Exotic Weapon Locations

ALL 5 Exotic Weapons locations. What's your favourite one? Exotic weapons cost 1225 to get them from marked NPCs. pic.twitter.com/NGLFVKsugI — MLL (@meetlootllama) December 4, 2020

Thanks to Meet Loot Llama, a Fortnite content creator known for their map guides like this, we know where you can get your hands on the five different Exotic weapons.

Keep in mind that the NPCs aren’t always guaranteed to spawn in each match, so you might have to keep your fingers crossed that they’ll show up at these spots.

Are The Exotics Worth It?

At the end of the day, the Exotic weapons will likely be cool to try out at least once, but it’s hard to imagine them ever becoming a part of your arsenal.

Some of them are cool, like a Sniper that shoots explosives, but some of them just aren’t too cool. For example, having a pistol with a thermal scope isn’t really going to wow anybody, especially with the Mandalorian sniper already in the game.

With that said, there does seem to be more Exotic weapons coming in the future that could spice things up a bit, so keep your eye open for that.

For the time being, they are just too expensive to justify buying them every round. Then again, if you have a lot of Gold to spend, there’s not much else out there to do with it.

