Every Leaked Fortnite Season 5 Exotic Weapon

Something new in Fortnite Season 5 is the introduction of Exotic weapons into the loot pool.

These weapons are incredibly rare and can be bought from some of the NPCs scattered across the map, but they are going to cost you a lot of Gold.

Of course, Gold Bars do carry over in the regular lobbies while the same can’t be said for Arena, so if you’re ever going to see any of these Exotics in the wild, traditional lobbies are where that will happen.

For what their worth, the Exotics are actually pretty cool as there’s a sniper that essentially shoots Clinger grenades. It’s far from the strongest thing in the world, but it’s still something cool to spend your Gold on.

It looks like there’s going to be even more Exotics coming into the game over the course of the season, so let’s take a look at all of the ones hiding in the files right now.

Leaked Exotics Revealed

SMG_Frozen for the winter I suppose.

Sniper_DragonBreath was visual in the trailer. — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) December 7, 2020

According to Fortnite leaker FortTory, there are several Exotic weapons still in the game files, but not actually in the game.

These include the following:

HopRockDualies

SMG_Frozen

SMG_RunGun

Assault_BigMoney

Assault_Brrrrst

Launcher_DrunkenQuad

Sniper_DragonBreath

It can easily be theorized that things like whatever teh Brrrrst and SMG_Frozen are will be released in time for some sort of holiday event.

As for the other weapons, we don’t yet know what they are or when they could come out. There’s even a chance they could never release and have just been scrapped.

Are Exotics Worth Getting?

Considering the Exotic guns cost upwards of 1,000 Gold Bars each purchase, it can be a tough recommendation, but if you’re somebody who has a lot of Gold to spend, then just go for it.

They can be fun guns to use, even if they aren’t exactly the most optimal, and given there’s not a lot to spend Gold Bars on in every match, you might as well give them a whirl and see what they’re capable of.

READ NEXT: Fortnite Zero Point Nerfed After Game-Breaking Bug