Fortnite Season 5 FNCS Format & World Cup Details Revealed

Despite Fortnite being largely looked at as a game for casual players, there’s actually a very big competitive scene behind it, largely thanks to the huge prize pool Epic puts up each season.

The Fortnite Competitive Series is an excellent way for players to find out where they stand in the grand scheme of Fortnite. Each season, there is usually a new format and some new rules for players to get used to, and Epic Games has come out and revealed what those are.

There’s still a bit of time before the festivities actually kick off, so you don’t have to get into top gear right now, but come February, you’ll have to be ready.

Season 5 FNCS Begins February 4

According to the blog post put out by Epic, this season’s FNCS kicks off February 4, which means we still have a few months before it actually begins.

It will feature a Trios format, which will put all of the Squads rumors to rest, and it sounds like Epic wants to keep this format for the entirety of 2021.

They do stress this format won’t be the default for every single tournament this season an beyond, meaning that Solo, Duos, and even Squads players will likely have something to look forward to.

World Cup Canceled

The World Cup for 2021 seems to have been canceled according to Epic’s blog post. This will now be the second year in the row without one, but perhaps there could be a way to make it online like the FNCS.

“With so much still unknown about what is practical and safe, we do not plan to hold in-person events in 2021, including a Fortnite World Cup,” writes Epic.

They do have hopes for a return to physical events, but it just doesn’t sound like that will be in the cards any time soon.

Luckily, Epic will fill that void with plenty of tournaments you can play from the comfort of your own home, so competitive players will still have things to do and money to win.

