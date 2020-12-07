Every IO Guard Spawn Location in Fortnite Season 5

While there has been a lot of excitement surrounding Fortnite Season 5 in terms of the new content, but there’s one thing players are taking issue with and it’s the new IO Guards.

One of the major complaints of Season 3 was the roaming Marauders who would seemingly pop up at random and just wreak havoc on your game, in some cases even eliminating you.

The IO Guards are a bit more balanced in that regard as they have set spawn points, but these guys will still hunt you to the ends of the earth, and the loot they drop if you decide to eliminate them won’t even be that good.

As it stands, they are just a source of Tactical Assault Rifles, which don’t really appear to have a good home in the meta this season. Anyways, here’s where the IO Guards will spawn so you can know where to avoid.

Where IO Guards Spawn

I've mapped the IO Guard spawn locations. There are currently 20 of them, and all are enabled. I decided to map these to see their exact locations and try and determine where they are tunneling from. We'll have to see if this map changes later on. pic.twitter.com/NQmBZCypVN — Mang0e – Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) December 7, 2020

Thanks to Fortnite leaker Mang0e, we know where all of the IO Guard spawn locations are, and there are a lot of them.

He points out that there are currently 20 different spots they’ll show up, with pretty much the dead center of the map being the only safe spot from them, maybe because the Zero Point scares them.

Luckily, the guards sort of just stay in the same spot until they’re spooked, which is when they’ll stray from their spot and try to hunt you down.

Why Eliminate Them?

As it stands right now, these NPC enemies are more of a hindrance on the game than a bonus.

The loot they drop doesn’t seem to impact the game in a meaningful way and they are just downright annoying. When you couple their annoyance with the fact that music plays every time you are near them, it can become very frustrating.

It’s looking like we’re going to have an entire season of this, so we’re just going to have to get used to these guards and find ways to use them to our advantage.

