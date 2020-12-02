Fortnite Season 5 Teases God of War Kratos Skin

It’s no surprise that Epic Games is big fan of collaborating with big brands, especially when you remember that Fortnite Season 4 featured an entirely Marvel theme.

This time around, it’s looking like there will be a collaboration with PlayStation and Sony for the new season as it appears that Kratos from the God of War series will be making the leap to the game.

The Kratos information is coming from several players reporting him showing up in the PlayStation Store, but even without that happening, PlayStation has released a teaser that would seem to point at him being an upcoming skin.

Kratos Is About To Enter the Season

According to a new audio transmission posted to the PlayStation Twitter, we can hear Jonesy talking about a character who has murdered several gods with just his bare hands, which would definitely be a way to describe Kratos.

Throughout the God of War series, Kratos has definitely has a tussle or few with some gods, so it’d be cool to see what he can do in Fortnite.

In case you’re not already sold on this being a tease, several leakers are sharing screenshots of what he’ll look like.

Kratos will be a skin soon! (Reposted for a better image) pic.twitter.com/S6lgYMcGJR — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 2, 2020

Fortnite leaker HYPEX showed the PlayStation advertisement with Kratos, and he’s almost a spitting image of what he looks like in his franchise.

When Will This Happen?

We don’t yet have a timetable for when he’d actually appear in the game, but we have to imagine it’ll be pretty soon considering the advertisement has already shown up in the wild.

What will be worth keeping an eye on is if this skin will be exclusive to PS4 or PS5 owners. Of course, Fortnite is cross-play, so if you claim the skin on PlayStation, you’ll still be able to use it on other platforms, but it might be worth finding out if you’ll have to claim it on Sony’s hardware first.

If this does end up being the case, Kratos will likely end up being one of the highest profile skins to ever be exclusive. It’d be shame to require a PS4 or PS5 to initially get your hands on this skin, so keep an eye out for more info.

