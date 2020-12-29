3 Upcoming Fortnite Season 5 Exotic Weapons Leak

The Fortnite Exotic weapon pool appears set to grow in the near future after three new guns have leaked.

With so many NPCs scattered across the map, the possibilities are pretty much endless when it comes to new things to add.

We know that Epic is working on several different things behind the scenes, and there’s actually a decent selection of weapons that have actually been scrapped, so it just goes to show that not everything makes the cut.

In fact, one of these upcoming Exotics might have been scrapped as well, but let’s take a look anyways and see what’s potentially coming to Fortnite.

Leaked Exotic Weapons

Upcoming Exotic Weapons: – Run Gun SMG: increases your running/walking speed (i had a footage with @ximton but i deleted it and i'm too lazy to record it again)

– Freeze AR: gives chiller trap effect to other players

– Slurp Bazooka: maybe scrapped — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 29, 2020

According to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, the three weapons are the Run Gun SMG, Freeze Assault Rifle and Slurp Bazooka, but the last gun might not ever see the light of day.

The Freeze AR is an interesting gun as it’ll give other players the chiller trap effect that’ll cause them to slip and slide around. It’s unclear how much damage it’ll do on the top of that, but the chill effect could potentially be all you need to win a fight.

The Run Gun SMG is perhaps the most exciting of the bunch as using it will cause your character to actually speed up, which could mean you essentially eat a bunch of hot peppers while shooting.

How Does it Work?

Here's the Run Gun exotic SMG from the previous tweet, recoded 2 clips with @ximton for y'all.. It makes you walk/run faster and its still unfinished pic.twitter.com/inINji0g8x — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 29, 2020

In the pair of clips, you can see this gun shoots extremely fast and you’ll be moving faster while using it.

It looks like it’ll be the perfect weapon for spraying players out of their boxes or dishing out a lot of damage in a hurry.

What we don’t know is the actual damage stats for this weapon or any of the others, but it’ll be interesting to see them all in action.

The only thing that remains now is whether or not these are actually coming to the game. Another question is who will be selling them if they do show up. There’s still a lot of season to go, so keep an eye out for these new guns!

