Fortnite Season 5 Already Buffed Two Shotguns

The start of Fortnite Season 5 has been controversial due to the vaulting of the Pump Shotgun.

For many players, part of what makes the game so fun is hitting those oh-so-satisfying one-pumps that can send a player right back to the lobby.

In Season 5, Epic got rid of that shotgun completely and replaced it with the Tactical and Charge, with the Dragon Shotgun also being in the mix, but much rarer.

Just days into the new season, Epic has buffed both the Charge and Dragon Shotguns, probably in an effort to make them more popular than the Tac currently is. Let’s see the changes that were made.

Two Buffed Guns

The Charge Shotgun's damage just got buffed (all rarities), the magazine got extended by 1, and reload is faster Epic & Legendary Dragon Shotgun's damage & range got buffed too — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 4, 2020

According to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, The Dragon Shotgun had its damage and range increased to make it more viable, but that might not mean a whole lot considering how rare it is.

Meanwhile, the Charge Shotgun clip size increased by one across all rarities, and its damage and range have also gone up.

If you’re willing to go into the weeds and see all of the numbered changes for yourself, leaker Lucas7yoshi has given you the chance to do so as well.

detailed hotfixes: i forget what VR/SR/UR are but they are different rarities:https://t.co/c2Jtv1J25I straight from log file — Lucas7yoshi – Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) December 4, 2020

Basically, the main takeaway from this is the guns will now be more viable to use, but it’s tough to say if it’s enough to stop using the Tac.

Charge Shotguns Are Back on the Menu

Overall, this seems like a nice change as it was pretty clear, even just days into the season, that the shotgun pool needed some help.

The Charge Shotgun has never really been a popular gun, despite having huge chunks of seasons featuring the gun. For whatever reason, it has just never caught on like the Pump, Tac, or even the Combat have.

Perhaps this buff is all it’ll need to start becoming more relevant. As for the Dragon Shotgun, it’s tough to say what this buff will do. It’s not nearly common enough to know for certain, but the next time you have your hands on one, give it a try and see how it feels.

