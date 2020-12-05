Fortnite Season 5 Week 2 Challenges/Quests Leak

With the start of Fortnite Season 5, Epic made the decision to switch up how the weekly challenges work.

There are still things for players to do to earn more XP throughout the season, but instead of being called challenges, they have been replaced with quests.

They will largely work in the same way as challenges, just with a different name. The first week seemed like it was pretty easy as nothing seemed too out of the ordinary of how you’d normally play a game of Fortnite, but with Week 2, it’s looking like these quests will become a bit harder.

Let’s take a look at what the next week has in store for us.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 2 Quests

Thanks to Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, we have a glimpse at what to expect with this new week.

Here are all of the quests that’ll be coming to the game.

Destroy mailboxes (0/5)

Plant the evidence in Catty Corner or Flush Factory (0/3)

Find car parts (0/3)

Deliver a vehicle from Steamy Stacks to Pleasant Park (0/1)

Drive through flaming rings (0/1)

Find clues in Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, and Lazy Lake (0/3)

Destroy dog houses (0/3)

Damage with Legendary Weapons (1500/3000/4500/6000/7500)

All of these quests are a lot more random than what we’re currently seeing in the game, so it seems like a true return to how challenges were.

We’re not exactly sure what car parts, evidence, or even clues could mean, so that’ll be something to keep an eye out for once next Thursday comes around, a day that would typically mean the start of new challenges.

Will Actual Challenges Ever Return?

For this season at least, it’s looking like we’ll have to get used to them being called quests, as that seems to be the theme for Season 5.

When Season 6 rolls around next year, there’s a chance things could change, but as it stands right now, it looks like we’ll just have to get used to this current naming scheme.

As long as Epic keeps on giving us ways to earn XP, it’s hard to get upset at whatever they decide to call the challenges or quests.

