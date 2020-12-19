Fortnite Season 5 Week 4 Quests Leak

It’s a busy time in Fortnite right now as we’re currently experiencing Operation Snowdown and all of the challenges that come with that, but we also have some additional quests to look forward.

As is the case with any event in Fortnite, just because something major is going on doesn’t mean the rest of the game can’t continue as usual.

This means that the Week 4 challenges/quests will come out and you’ll have a bunch more things to accomplish on top of all of these Operation Snowdown quests.

Unlike the event quests, the regular seasonal quests will last until it ends, but the Operation Snowdown-related challenges will all expire when the festivities end, so those are what should be prioritized.

Here’s a look at the upcoming Week 4 quests.

Fortnite Week 4 Epic Quests

Thanks to Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, we have a good idea of what expect in this upcoming week.

There’s a lot for us to do, so let’s just dive right in and take a look at the challenges.

Damage players with Assault Rifles or SMGs (0/500)

Headshot Damage to players with Pistols or Sniper Rifles (0/200)

Destroy Toilets (0/3)

Loot Chests in Craggy Cliffs, Holly Hedges or Retail Row (0/7)

Eliminations with Rare weapons or greater (0/3)

Eliminations while in a Vehicle (0/1)

Loot Ammo Boxes in Salty Towers or Colossal Coliseum (0/7)

On top of these Epic quests, we also have an early look at the Legendary quests, which are essentially the same thing, but you have to do a bit more.

Week 4 Legendary Quests

This next week of Legendary quests will require you to get eliminations while in a vehicle, which isn’t necessarily the easiest thing you’ll ever do in Fortnite, but there’s something you should keep in mind.

Eliminations while in a Vehicle (0/3/6/9/12/15)

If you’re trying to grind out these challenges as fast as you can, you can actually hop into the Stormwing planes and get the elims that way. Unlike Choppas, the planes actually have some offensive capabilities, so they should not be slept on, especially for this challenge.

You’ll need 15 eliminations in total, so it’ll definitely require some effort.

READ NEXT: Where to Dance at Different Holiday Trees in Fortnite