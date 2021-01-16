Where to Find All Fortnite Season 5 Week 7 XP Coins

As if there weren’t enough ways to earn XP in Fortnite, Epic Games decided to drop a new set of XP coins on us to help the leveling process go even faster.

While quests/challenges will always be the best way to earn huge chunks of XP at once, you really shouldn’t sleep on the coins as all you’ll have to do is collect them when you see them instead of doing a certain task.

There are 10 coins to collect in total in Week 7, so the next time you find yourself in a match and want to gain some quick XP, this is your opportunity.

Here’s where you’ll be able to find all of the XP coins for this week.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 7 XP Coins

Thanks to the team at Fortnite.gg, we know exactly where to go if you want to collect all of the XP coins.

These will be an excellent way to come away with some bonus XP to help you finish off your Battle Pass or even go past level 100 if you’re already done.

If you haven’t yet, make sure you visit the Predator’s crashed ship that can be found near the coin at Stealthy Stronghold. This will put you on the path towards unlocking the Predator skin, so you’ll definitely want to do it.

All About That XP

Anybody who plays Fortnite knows that one of the first things you’ll want to focus on when a new season starts is finishing off the Battle Pass as fast as possible.

This is because even though you unlock everything the pass has to offer, you can go beyond and unlock variant styles for certain skins, and who doesn’t want to be somebody who unlocks a solid gold Peely?

With so many cool skins like that available yet again in Season 5, finishing your Battle Pass is just the start of the grind in Fortnite.

