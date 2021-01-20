Fortnite Season 5 Week 8 Quests Leak

Following the Fortnite v15.21 that brought Predator into the game, we also got a fresh set of challenges in the files that are set to go live on Thursday.

Basically, you have the entirety of Wednesday to finish off all of the Predator quests if you’d like, and then the very next day will add in the Week 8 quests, so we have a full plate of things to do.

For whatever reason, Epic decided to just release all of the Predator challenges at once instead of going week by week, so people can look forward to Stealthy Stronghold being a hot drop for a while.

If you’re struggling with taking out the Predator there, you can opt to just do the weekly quests instead until things cool down. Let’s take a look at what we can expect.

Fortnite Week 8 Epic Challenges

Thanks to Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, we have a good idea of what to expect once the Week 8 challenges go live.

As has been the case all season, there’s a set of Epic Quests and then a weekly Legendary quest that has several tiers. Those expire at the end of the week, so you’re on a timer there.

Let’s first take a look at all of the Epic Quests.

Destroy apple and tomato produce boxes at The Orchard Farmers Market (0/3)

Drive a car through the corn field at Steel Farm (0/1)

Deliver a truck to Sunflower’s Farm (0/1)

Pistol Damage (0/250)

Collect Gold Bars (0/500)

Blow up a gas pump (0/1)

Distance traveled Gliding (0/3500)

Nothing really stands out as particularly difficult to complete this time around, which is a nice change of pace.

Let’s move onto the Legendary quest.

Week 8 Legendary Quest

This quest will actually tie a bit into one of the Predator challenges as you’ll need to be catching a lot of fish to finish this quest.

In fact, you’ll need to be fishing a lot and then eat them after the fact.

Eat Fish (0/10/20/30/40/50)

It’s a pretty simple thing to complete, so bust out your fishing rod and get to work! It’ll be time-consuming for sure, but you have a whole week to get it done.

