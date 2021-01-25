Fortnite Season 5 Week 9 Epic & Legendary Quests Leak

We’re getting ready to end Fortnite Season 5 Week 9 and with that comes a new set of quests for us to complete.

Typically, the quests are the best way for leveling up your Battle Pass and beyond due to the sheer amount of XP you’re able to obtain.

Unfortunately, the XP is just a one-time thing, so many players actually try to save their challenges until they reach level 100 because having a boost of XP when you get that far comes in handy.

From the looks of things, Week 9 looks like it’s going to have a few difficult challenges for us, so let’s just dive right in and take a look. First, we’ll start with the Epic quests.

Week 9 Epic Quests

As has been the case all season, Fortnite leaker FireMonkey revealed the upcoming set of challenges.

It appears that some of these quests could potentially be hinting at something coming in the future, especially the one that involves us tracking down a plane’s Black Box.

We’re still waiting for this season’s plot to kick into high gear, so this might be the push it needs. Here are all of the challenges.

Shakedown an IO Guard (0/1)

Find a hidden bunker??? (0/1)

Find the crashed plane’s black box (0/1)

Deal damage while in water (0/200)

Emote at stone statues (0/1)

Ride the Steamy Stacks (0/1)

Deal damage to a Loot Shark (0/500)

On top of this challenges, we also have a weekly Legendary quest that will only be available for one week.

Legendary Quest

This week’s Legendary quest will have you shaking down every opponent you come across.

If you play a lot of Duos or Squads, then you shouldn’t have much of an issue getting this one done, but if you’re primarily a solo player, then this might turn into a grind.

Shakedown Opponents (0/5/10/15/20/25)

Luckily, it’s just 25 opponents in total which can definitely be done in a week. However, we can definitely see people not stressing about this challenge and just avoiding it completely.

It’s a good thing there are so many other ways to obtain XP in Fortnite.

READ NEXT: February Fortnite Crew Pack: Release Date, Contents & More