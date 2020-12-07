Fortnite Season 5 Might Be Getting a New Shotgun Soon

Shotguns have always been a dominant part of the meta in Fortnite, but with the vault of the Pump in Season 5, players have been left scrambling to find out exactly what will fill that void.

In terms of shotguns, we have the Tactical, Charge and Dragon in Season 5, and it’s looking like the Tactical is what’s being used the most so far.

Epic did buff both the Charge and Dragon in the opening days of the season in an effort to make them better choices for players, but it seems like many have already made up their minds.

However, it seems like that decision could have been made prematurely as Epic could be on the verge of adding yet another shotgun into the mix. Let’s take a look at what we know so far.

New Shotgun Incoming?

''Shotgun_Western_Athena'' Found references to a Western Shotgun, rare and epic rarities. the shotgun that we saw in the battlepass trailer? 👀 pic.twitter.com/B7VPoLBjS8 — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) December 7, 2020

According to Fortnite leaker FortTory, there’s a shotgun in the files named “Shotgun_Western_Athena” which could very well be referring to yet another new weapon this season.

In the Battle Pass gameplay trailer, we see the Man Cake skin running with an unreleased shotgun, perhaps indicating this could be the gun in question.

Season 5 has only just begun, but Epic might’ve already teased this future content. From the looks of things, that would definitely fit the bill as a “western” shotgun, so it really just seems like a matter of when, not if.

What Should We Expect?

It seems unlikely that the new shotgun will actually end up defining the meta because that wouldn’t seem to make a whole lot of sense since it wasn’t in the season at the start.

However, since FNCS begins in February, the pro scene would definitely have time to grow accustomed to it.

If this gun ends up being more than just a niche weapon, then it will definitely be welcomed with open arms. The chances of that happening are low, but who knows with Epic.

