First Look at Every Leaked Fortnite Season 5 Winter Skin

It’s the time of year for special winter-themed Fortnite skins and it’s looking like Epic Games will be delivering in a big way as several new cosmetics have leaked following this latest update.

There’s a decent change that the v15.10 patch could end up being the last of the year, so Epic has jam-packed it with stuff for players to do.

If you’re a fan of new skins in Fortnite, then you’re in luck because there are definitely a lot of them. On top of the various leaked Marvel skins, there are also several Winter skins that you’ll likely want to get your hands on.

It turns out that the Fa La La Fishstick skin was only the beginning of what Epic has cooked up.

Every Leaked Winter v15.10 Skin

All new skins! pic.twitter.com/tfOiNXZFUT — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) December 15, 2020

As is the case with any update, several cosmetics were immediately found in the files when it hit.

Courtesy of Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, we have our first look at several of these skins, and it’s looking like Epic has a lot on their plate in the coming days.

We see the likes of Mr. Dappermint, who’ll certainly be a hit as players certainly seem to gravitate to these wacky sorts of skins.

If we’re being honest, it looks like all of the skins are pretty cool, so this month might end up being rough on our wallets.

When Are They Hitting the Shop?

The Frosty Legends pic.twitter.com/B4xxrt0NAQ — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) December 15, 2020

We should be seeing these skins rolling out as early as today as the holiday season is officially in full swing.

What we don’t know is the pricing for these skins, so you’ll have to keep that in mind if you’re looking to pick some up. The Snow Drift, Frost Broker and Snowheart skins appear to be part of a set. If that’s indeed the case, you’ll likely be spending real money on these instead of V-Bucks.

Either way, it’ll be a fun way to close out the month and we might be very poor by the end of it.

