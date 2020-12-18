Where to Visit Different Snowmando Outposts in Fortnite

At long last, Fortnite’s Winterfest, aka Operation Snowdown, has begun and with comes a plethora of challenges for players to complete to earn rewards such as XP and cosmetics.

One of the first quests you’ll have to do is track down five different Snowmando outposts, as not only will you unlock a loading screen by finding them, but you’ll also come away with another cosmetic for opening chests at them.

This should be one of the first things you should set your sights on, so it might be helpful for you to know exactly where they are.

They are scattered all across the map and aren’t exactly in high-traffic areas. Here’s where you can find them all.

Where to Find Snowmando Outposts

These outposts are tiny little buildings that are pretty easy to miss, but if you know exactly what they look like, then you shouldn’t have any trouble tracking them down.

They will just look like little red buildings, but I wasn’t actually able to get a good screenshot of one since they aren’t showing up for me in Replay mode for some reason, so you’ll just have to take my word for it.

These spots will be very popular drop spots are players land here to unlock their free stuff, so keep that in mind.

Luckily, planes spawn outside of them, so you’ll be able to hop into one of them and make a quick escape if you need to.

Planes Are Back

Yes, the planes are back in Fortnite, but they aren’t actually as crazy as you might remember them.

Maybe it’s just players being better at the game overall, but it doesn’t seem like the planes will really dominate the meta like they once did.

Since the Choppas have been removed, a flying rotation option has been missing from the game, so it’s nice to have it back at least. You’ll be very vulnerable if you’re flying on the wing of a plane, so that’s definitely something you’ll have to keep in mind.

READ NEXT: Fortnite Exotic Weapon Prices Drop Significantly