Fortnite Terminator Trailer Has Massive Lore Details

The crossovers just won’t stop coming in Fortnite Season 5 and now we’ve gotten two of them in just the a matter of days.

In a surprise move that not many people saw coming, Sarah Connor and the T-800 Terminator came through a Zero Point portal and entered Fortnite.

They were of course snatched out of their reality by John Jones himself, but eagle-eyed fans noticed something in the trailer that could tie into the overall lore of the game.

Epic Games has always liked to drop little tidbits when it comes to the story of Fortnite, and players have been piecing things together by listening to the various dialogue from NPCs in the game, but this might actually be our biggest hint yet.

Look at the Tie

In the trailer, you can see Jonesy saving the T-800 from certain doom as he’s slowly engulfed in the lava, but there’s also something else going on here.

You can see a red band wrapped around his arm, and that’s not the first time we’ve seen that either.

According to the image posted by Reddit user edsonbebe, it appears that his armband is actually his red necktie, which could end up meaning a lot in Fortnite.

Jonesy all the way back in Chapter 1 had the tie around his arm, which would seem to confirm that this has somehow been the same Jonesy the entire time. Now, we don’t really know how Bunker Jonesy comes into play with that scenario, so we’ll try not to think about it too hard.

Lately, the Fortnite plot has been moving along quite rapidly, at least at the end of the seasons.

Fortnite is a Simulation?

In past seasons we’ve learned that there are people who are keeping an eye on the Fortnite universe from the outside, potentially indicating that the island is a simulation of some sort.

It’s tough to tell exactly what the Zero Point is still, but more of it is being revealed, such as this season showing we can just pluck people from other universes and put them on the island.

We don’t yet know what the rest of Season 5’s plot has in store for us, but we’re definitely excited to learn more about this lore.

