Fortnite Daryl & Michonne Release Date: What We Know About The Walking Dead Crossover

One of the surprise announcements made at The Game Awards 2020 was that Daryl and Michonne from the AMC show The Walking Dead would be coming to Fortnite.

This is just the latest crossover to come to the game in Season 5, joining the likes of The Mandalorian, Kratos and even Master Chief, who was also announced and released during The Game Awards.

For much of the past decade, The Walking Dead has been one of the most popular shows on all of television, and through its high highs and low lows, it has kept a large audience, likely to due with its strong characters.

Now, two of those characters in Daryl and Michonne are coming to Fortnite as playable skins.

When Do The Two Come Out?

According to the trailer that dropped at The Game Awards, these two characters will be arriving in Fortnite on December 16.

According to the trailer that dropped at The Game Awards, these two characters will be arriving in Fortnite on December 16.

Outside of that, we don’t know much else about them in terms of pricing. We can assume there will be a bundle of some sort that will come with both of the skins and all of their cosmetics.

Since this is two skins, it’s probably going to cost a pretty penny, so make sure you save up if you plan on picking up these two characters. As it turns out, it’s looking like this isn’t even the end of the planned crossovers either.

When Is The Next One?

If we follow the current pattern of when new hunters come to the Item Shop, we should get the next hunters (the ones after the "The Walking Dead" hunters) around the 24th or 25th. 🔥 (Don't take this as confirmation tho, it's just based on the dates of the other collaborations!) — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) December 12, 2020

Although nothing has been announced yet, Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR has pointed out that if Epic continues their current pattern, the next skin in these crossovers would arrive on either December 24 or 25.

We don’t have any idea what the next skin will be, or if there is even one, so make sure you don’t get your hopes up too high if there’s actually nothing on the horizon.

There have been rumors about The Predator showing up in some form, so that could potentially be something we can keep an eye on.

