How to Get TheGrefg Skin For Free in Fortnite

Epic Games is giving Fortnite players the opportunity to unlock the entirety of TheGrefg’s upcoming bundle completely free of charge.

Fresh off shattering the all-time Twitch viewership record, it seems clear that there will be a lot of demand for this skin.

If you’re not really looking forward to shelling out a bunch of V-Bucks for this skin, you can instead participate in a pair of tournaments where you’ll have the opportunity to get the entire bundle for free, depending on how well you play of course.

It’s not a guarantee that you’ll be able to win anything, but there’s no harm in trying, and considering it’s a wacky tournament, you might end up having fun.

Here’s how it’ll work.

The Floor is Lava!

The moment has finally arrived and @TheGrefg is coming to the Icon Series! Check out our blog for a sneak peek at his Cosmetic Set along with info about his crazy Floor is Lava tournament. More info: https://t.co/0YxAnkjnti — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 12, 2021

On January 14 and 15, there will be two separate tournaments featuring The Floor is Lava! LTM.

The whole goal of this tournament is to maintain the high ground over your opponents because you don’t want to burn up in the lava. Instead of having the regular weapons, you’ll instead have a Harpoon Gun and explosives. It’s good, chaotic fun and it should give anybody the opportunity to win.

In order to win the whole bundle, you’ll need to place high in both of the Solo and Squads tournament.

The pickaxe and emote will be available in the Solo tournament while the skin and back bling is the reward for the Squads tourney.

Here’s the breakdown.

Solo and Squads Prizes

For the detailed breakdown of the rules and format for each of the tournaments, Epic has laid it out for the Solo and Squads tournaments here and here respectively.

As for where you’ll have to place, we have you covered. Here’s how it’ll work out for the Solos tournament.

Solos Placements

Europe 1st – 3,200th “TheGrefg” Icon Series In-game Pickaxe and Emote

NA East 1st – 2,000th “TheGrefg” Icon Series In-game Pickaxe and Emote

NA West 1st – 800th “TheGrefg” Icon Series In-game Pickaxe and Emote

Brazil 1st – 800th “TheGrefg” Icon Series In-game Pickaxe and Emote

Asia 1st – 400th “TheGrefg” Icon Series In-game Pickaxe and Emote

Oceania 1st – 400th “TheGrefg” Icon Series In-game Pickaxe and Emote

Middle East 1st – 400th “TheGrefg” Icon Series In-game Pickaxe and Emote



Now, if you want to complete the set, you’ll have to play both tournaments. Here’s where you’ll have to place in Squads.

Squads Placements

Europe 1st – 800th “TheGrefg” Icon Series In-game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

NA East 1st – 500th “TheGrefg” Icon Series In-game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

NA West 1st – 200th “TheGrefg” Icon Series In-game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

Brazil 1st – 200th “TheGrefg” Icon Series In-game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

Asia 1st – 100th “TheGrefg” Icon Series In-game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

Oceania 1st – 100th “TheGrefg” Icon Series In-game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

Middle East 1st – 100th “TheGrefg” Icon Series In-game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling



There you have it! Your work is definitely cut out for you and you’ll need to definitely bring your “A” game if you want to come away with the free cosmetics.

If you’re unable to win the bundle, you can pick it up in the Item Shop when it arrives.

