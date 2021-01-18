Possible Fortnite Tomb Raider Skin Tease Revealed

Epic Games has no plans of slowing down with their crossover skins as we get deeper into Fortnite Season 5.

We’ve already seen several big names come to the game such as Kratos and Master Chief, and now it’s looking like yet another video game character is going to be making the jump to Fortnite.

Lara Croft from Tomb Raider has been a popular guess for many players, and we know that a female character will be the next one coming through a portal, so it’s not like people are just claiming it’s her out of the blue.

Our biggest clue that she’s coming to Fortnite might actually have come from Square Enix themselves.

Tomb Raider Meets Fortnite?

。

ｏ

○

╭◜◝ ͡ ◜ ͡ ◜◝ ◜ ͡ ◝ ◜ ╮

( ⛏️🏃🏻‍♀️🏹 )

╰◟◞ ͜ ◟◞◟◞ ͜ ◟◞ ͜ ◞ ╯ — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) January 11, 2021

On January 11, the official Tomb Raider Twitter account put out a seemingly harmless tweet, but the the contents of it had fans buzzing.

In a thought bubble, it shows a pickaxe, a woman running, and a bow, which has lead many fans to believe a Fortnite crossover is in the works.

The main thing people are paying attention to is the pickaxe, which is what Fortnite players use to harvest materials. Of course, Lara Croft does use a pickaxe in her own games, but the timing of this tweet is very curious.

It just so happened to come around the same time that people found out a female character was coming to Fortnite through a portal, so the timing is definitely what stands out. It’s even the most recent tweet put out by the account, despite being a week old at this point.

When’s The Next Hunter?

At the moment, we have no idea when the next crossover character will be introduced into Fortnite. They used to be a set schedule with these portals, but the holiday break has thrown them all out of whack.

There seems to be a growing consensus that there will be another update this week, so perhaps that’s when we could see the portal open up and add Lara Croft.

On the other hand, that could be the time a portal opens and reveals that we were completely on the wrong path. No matter the case, we’re excited to see the next crossover!

