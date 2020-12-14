What to Expect in Fortnite v15.10: Downtime, Performance Mode & More

The first major update of Fortnite Season 5 is set to arrive on December 15 and with it will come a brand-new Performance Mode for PC players who are trying to get the most out of their hardware.

It’s no secret that Fortnite players want to get the smoothest framerates they can, and that will usually come at the expense of high graphics. Now, it looks like Epic Games is appealing to those players by introducing this new mode.

The idea behind it is that it will lighten the load on both your CPU and GPU, essentially allowing you to push out more frames than before. For the time being, this will be a PC-only feature, so console players will be left out in the rain for this one.

There will also be new content for players on all platforms to look forward to, so let’s take a look at what we know about this update so far.

Fortnite v15.10 Downtime

Giddy (syr)up, hunters. The v15.10 update is scheduled for release on December 15. Downtime will start at approx. 4 AM ET (09:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/6PJASmfuCM — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 14, 2020

As is the case with any major update, there will be downtime. At this time, any match you’re in will automatically end and you’ll have to exit out of the game for an hour or so.

Downtime for v15.10 begins at 4 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. PT on December 15. When it concludes, you’ll be able to jump back into the game and see everything the new season has to offer.

Epic Games has already detailed what to expect with the introduction of the new Performance Mode, but there are also several bugs that will be fixed.

Fortnite v15.10 Bug Fixes

Although we no longer get patch notes in Chapter 2, we can still keep an eye on the Fortnite Trello board for an idea of what bugs will be fixed.

On here, the developers keep track of all the problems with the game and let you know when they’ll be fixed. Here’s a look at everything scheduled to be fixed with the next update.

Multiple actions’ names are missing from the Custom Controller settings.

“There was a problem” error when joining Fortnite Crew on PlayStation.

Fortnite Crew button missing on PlayStation after joining.

Incorrect message when cancelling Fortnite Crew on a different platform.

Fortnite Crew “time remaining” timer may appear off by a day.

Quests wrongly marked as “New.”

Big Chuggus’ Character Collection tab lists an extra 3rd location.

Fishing Collection Book leaderboard and friend progress not visible.

Widow’s Light Back Bling not visible on PC with Effects set to Low.

Certain NPCs are granting Storm Surge credit when damaged in Arena.

Total Bars may rarely appear as 0 in a match.

Rebooted players may see an already completed Bounty.

Matchmaking doesn’t start if unreadied player leaves early.

Husks can damage mission objectives through structures. (Save the World)

Unable to accept Gift on first login of the Season on Android.

Two “Buy Battle Pass” buttons on the Battle Pass screen. (Mobile)

With all of these bug fixes, it’s looking like this will be a pretty big update. There’s also a chance that it could bring on the start of Winterfest, so keep an eye out for that as well.

Since it wasn’t teased with the downtime tweet, chances seem low that it’s coming, but it’s worth mentioning.

