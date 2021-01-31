Fortnite v15.30: Release Date, Rumors, Leaks & More

As we move into the start of February, we’re expecting another Fortnite update to arrive in the opening days and with it should come some new content to look forward to.

According to a prominent leaker, weapon and vehicle mods are on the way in the future, but it’s unlikely that this will be the update that’ll happen as that feels more like a new season update.

Even if that change ends up not being in this particular update, we still have a few things to look forward to, with one of the main things being a nerf to one of the most popular skins in the entire game.

Let’s go over a few of the confirmed changes for the update that’s currently rumored to arrive on either February 2 or 4.

Superhero Skin Change

In v15.30, Epic Games has confirmed the superhero skins would be getting a nerf after the backlash surrounding these skins.

Following this update, players will no longer be able to select all-black or all-white styles, meaning players will have to mix it up.

If you’re somebody who bought these skins for an advantage like that, Epic will be offering you a full refund if you’d like.

Bug Fixes & Changes

Although patch notes no longer a thing following the release of Chapter 2, we can still get a good look at what’s being fixed or changed by looking at the Trello board.

It doesn’t tell us about any new content, but it does give us a glimpse at what’s going on under the hood and it’ll also let us know if nagging bugs are being fixed.

Here’s everything scheduled for a change or fix in v15.30:

Long loading screen after completing a session on PlayStation/Xbox.

The Child Back Bling blocking vision when players aim down sights.

Jumpshot Outfit missing its facial hair.

Sound effect audio delay.

Total Bars appearing as 0 in a match.

Assets appearing invisible in Performance Mode alpha.

Matchmaking doesn’t start if unreadied player leaves early.

Receiving damage mid-air when falling inside a car.

OG Bear vehicle temporarily booted.

Game freezing when going to the Compete tab on PlayStation/Xbox.

Prop holograms become invisible in certain situations for Xbox Creators. (Creative)

“Devices” and “Prefabs” tabs are swapped when viewing the Creative Inventory. (Creative)

Locating a Durrr Burger not counting towards the “Locating: Burger Break!” Ventures quest. (Save the World)

Eliminating Takers not counting towards the “Eliminate: They Came from the Mist” Ventures quest. (Save the World)

RT/LT Triggers on Xbox Elite controller on Android.

Motion Axis setting stuck on “Roll” on Nintendo Switch.

It’s definitely shaping up to be a pretty big update for all platforms and game modes, so this will be one to look forward to.

It isn’t confirmed by Epic at the moment, but it’s expected to arrive in the first week of February because the next set of challenges haven’t leaked yet, so something will have to pop up and fill that void. Keep an eye out!

