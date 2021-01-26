Fortnite Adding More Than Just Weapon Mods in the Future

In the near future, it sounds like Epic Games will be adding a weapon mods feature to Fortnite that’ll allow us to customize weapons to our liking.

We don’t yet know exactly how it’ll work, but Fortnite leaker HYPEX has been giving us the details as they come and now he has even more to share.

While having weapon mods is huge news in itself, it doesn’t look like Epic plans on stopping there as it appears they’ll have vehicle mods too.

Of course, we don’t know everything since Epic has remained tight-lipped on how mods will work as a whole, but it’s definitely something to be interested in.

Here’s a look at what we know so far about how vehicle mods will work.

Vehicle Mods Leak

Apparently Epic isn't working on weapons mods/attachments only, there will also be cars attachments such as new tiers that have different behaviors for Dirt, Grass & Road & hard to get popped, also other car attachments like Mounted Guns.. Will update you later if there's more! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 25, 2021

According to HYPEX, the vehicles are going to have special tiers that’ll allow them to perform differently depending on the terrain you’re driving on.

For example, you’ll be able to switch up your car in ways that’ll let it drive better on dirt, grass or roads.

Perhaps the most interesting thing to keep an eye on here is the mounted gun option. This news leaked back when Master Chief was added to the game and there was chatter about adding a Warthog-type vehicle.

When Does All This Come Out?

Despite all of this information, we still don’t have any definitive timetable on when we can expect this weapon and vehicle overhaul.

Considering how much this would change the meta once it’s added, we might have to wait until the start of a new season to see any of this come into fruition.

That doesn’t happen until the middle of March, so there’s still plenty of time for Epic to fine tune these changes and decide what’s best.

It’s important to note that none of this information has been officially confirmed, so take it all with a grain of salt. HYPEX does have a good track record with leaks, but we know that things remain fluid behind the scenes.

READ NEXT: Fortnite Season 5 Week 9 Epic & Legendary Quests Leak