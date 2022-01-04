Fortnite Villains Make First Appearance in Chapter 3

If you thought the IO Guards were dead and gone once the map flipped over to Chapter 3, then the Fortnite plot has now thrown another wrench into your plans.

Doctor Slone was set up as the game’s big bad near the end of Chapter 2, and it was revealed that she was even working with characters from the DC Universe such as Lex Luthor and Deathstroke, so she’s proven herself to be a major player.

Well, she’s not exactly back as of yet, but her IO Guards are beginning to pop up on the island. This is happening in the form of big driller vehicles that are either getting ready to dig through the map or they are coming from the other side of it.

We know that this world is unlike any we’ve seen before as things just completely flipped over at the end of Chapter 2. Here’s where you can find the new vehicle and what it could potentially mean for the future of Fortnite.

Drillers Appear

The first driller can be found near Logjam Lumberyard, so if you want to see it for yourself, this is where you can do so.

You’ll be able to easily see the massive vehicle while gliding into the area, so if you want to land right on it, you should be able to do so.

However, there’s really not much reason to explore the area as of right now because it’s not exactly filled with loot outside of the IO chest, but you can take out the guards for some Stinger SMGs.

From here you could decide to rotate into Logjam for some loot, but that does tend to be a popular drop spot, so you might be getting there late and looking at a quick elimination if you land at the digger first.

All in all, this is just the beginning of these diggers showing up on the map as there are five of them planned in total to appear over the course of this season.

The Crew Pack Makes Sense Now

Doctor Slone is the skin you’ll get in the January Crew Pack, but instead of it being her Chapter 2 design, we’re looking at a snowsuit style instead, meaning she’s ready for the cold weather that this map is currently bringing.

It makes sense for her to be the headline of this month’s pack, even if she is a retread of a skin we already have. Anybody who hasn’t signed up for the month’s subscription yet can do so throughout January to unlock this additional Slone style.

It’ll also give you the Battle Pass if you haven’t bought it already along with 1,000 V-Bucks and some other cosmetics like weapon wraps, a back bling and a pickaxe. The Crew Pack is definitely good value even if you’re not really a fan of the skin being offered or not.

We’ll have to wait and see if a Slone NPC makes an appearance on the island later this season.

