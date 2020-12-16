Fortnite Black Panther “Wakanda Forever” Challenges Leak

Just because the Fortnite Marvel season is over doesn’t mean Epic can’t keep bringing new superheroes into the game.

Following the release of the v15.10 update, several new Marvel skins leaked and there’s even a Green Arrow skin that’ll be given away as the next Crew skin.

Perhaps to coincide with the release of Black Panther, there will be a special set of challenges to complete that will reward players with all sorts of XP.

For the start of Season 5, we’ve only seen different quests for players to complete, so it’s cool to see a return to challenges, even if it’s for a little bit.

Let’s take a look at what players will have to do to finish these Wakanda Forever challenges.

Wakanda Forever Challenges Leaked

Thanks to Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, we know exactly what to expect once the new challenges drop.

It looks like they’ll be asking us to try out some new things, such as the Lever Action Rifle, but they look pretty easy and will reward players with a lot of XP.

Play matches (0/10)

Complete all Black Panther quests (0/3)

Outlast Opponents (0/500)

Play Duo or Squad matches (0/5)

Although the image shows the Lever Action Rifle and Snowmando challenges, FireMonkey confirms those are not meant to be there.

Nothing appears to be particularly difficult, so there’s really no reason not to get these done and earn a good chunk of XP while you can.

When Do They Go Live?

There isn’t any timetable for when these challenges will hit Fortnite, but we can likely expect it to happen around the same time the skin actually arrives.

Of course, we don’t know when the skin launches either, and it sounds like it’ll be part of a bundle. It’s possible they could be the next “hunters” that come to Fortnite after The Walking Dead characters come to the game.

This means that Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Taskmaster could all arrive on December 24 or 25 if the trend continues.

It’s hard to know for certain, so just keep your eyes peeled for more news going forward.

