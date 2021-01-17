Fortnite Season 5 Weapon Mod Details Leak

With so many battle royale games on the market, it’s no surprise to see that many of them borrow features from each other, and that’s no different for Fortnite.

When Apex Legends first launched, you’ll remember that it did so with a respawn system and the ability to ping items, something that Fortnite lacked up until that point.

It didn’t take long for Fortnite to add in the Reboot Vans and their own pinging system after Apex took the world by storm, which is why it’s a bit surprising to see that Epic took so long to add a feature like weapon mods.

Apex Legends, Call of Duty Warzone and even PUBG have a mods system that’ll allow you to modify your weapons, and soon it appears that Fortnite will be getting the same thing.

How Weapon Mods Work

Oh and apparently Saved Weapon Mod Templates too? i wonder how that will work.. pic.twitter.com/M0zsE2wKhN — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 16, 2021

According to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, the person who originally revealed this feature was coming in the first place, says the mods will be a lot like Apex Legends.

What this means is certain mods will go on certain weapons, which can actually be something that proves to be a bad thing considering the inventory is so limited in Fortnite.

The mods will be able to be changed at will, so your weapon adjustments will never have to be permanent. Finally, each gun will have multiple mod slots, so you’ll presumably be able to put a grip and a silencer on if you wanted to.

When Will This Happen?

We have a long way to go until the season wraps up, so there’s a decent chance that this could potentially show up in some way before Season 5 concludes.

If Epic doesn’t plan on shaking the meta up that abruptly in the middle of a season, they could just wait for Season 6 to roll around, which will happen in the middle of March.

Typically, Epic would like to wait for a big update to introduce something like this, so that might end up being a safe bet, but considering this season is longer than most, we can’t rule attachments out here.

Whatever the case is, we’re definitely excited to see what Epic is able to cook up and if it can compare to other games on the market.

