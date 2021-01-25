How to Earn Free Cosmetics in Fortnite Winter Trials

We’re now well into the thick of winter meaning a lot of us are hunkered down inside playing Fortnite all day.

Well, if that’s what we’re doing anyways, we might as well get some free cosmetics out of it all, and that’s just what we can do with the Fortnite Winter Trials.

It’s very easy to get all signed up and it’s pretty easy to earn cosmetics too as there’s not really much being asked of you.

Of course, Epic didn’t really do the best job promoting the event, so here’s how it’ll all work if you’re interested in getting some free things.

How to Sign Up For Fortnite Winter Trials

The whole system is quite easy as all you have to do is head on over to this website, sign in with your Epic Games account and then follow the steps there.

At the time of this writing, it appears the website has been taken down, so we’ll update you on when it’s back up.

Basically, all it boils down to is voting for a challenge, picking a streamer, and then just playing the game.

SypherPK is confirmed to be one of the streamers, as evidenced by his schedule. Nate Hill will also be one of the streamers to pick from, as has been the case in the past.

Let's finish the first month of the year strong 👇 pic.twitter.com/XWP9Pyi74n — SypherPK (@SypherPK) January 25, 2021

The event runs from January 25 until January 31, so you’ll want to make sure you get signed up as soon as you can so you don’t miss out on any of the cosmetics.

As for what is actually up for grabs here, let’s take a look.

What Can You Win?

These are the rewards you can win for participating in the challenge! If you want to see more information, visit this website: https://t.co/sj6mCFxPkc pic.twitter.com/YLRAlmNYY5 — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) January 25, 2021

Thanks to Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, we can get a close look at what’s available as a prize.

From the looks of things, it looks like we’ll be able to get a weapon wrap, emote and spray all for free. It’s no secret that Epic likes to give rewards away for free, so it shouldn’t be all that shocking to see here.

Obviously, the wrap will be the main attraction here as sprays and emotes aren’t really all that popular as both of those are largely overshadowed by dance moves.

Then again, free is free so we can’t be too hung up about it. Make sure to sign up and get these while you can because there’s no telling if you’ll have another chance to do so in the future!

