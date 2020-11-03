Fortnite “Winter Village” POI Leaks After v14.50

The end of Fortnitemares signals the beginning of the end of Fortnite Season 4, and it’s looking like there’s a chance we could see at least one more POI before it’s all over.

There have been a lot of leaks already following the release of the v14.50 patch, and there are even some hints of a snowy POI coming over the horizon.

Fortnite leaker Fevers has found a lot information in the files that hint at a possible Winter Village POI, which would make a lot of sense since Epic does like to celebrate the winter by adding snow to the map. Here’s a look at what we know so far.

Winter Village Incoming?

A bunch of files have been added for a "Winter Village" This could mean we could expect a winter POI to appear on the map soon! Once the update is available publicly to play, ill load in the umaps. pic.twitter.com/5QcYkxAvqP — Fevers – Leaks & News (@_fevers_) November 3, 2020

There are numerous lines in the files that hint at something called Winter Village, but the only problem is that doesn’t exactly sound like a name for a POI.

With the exception of The Ruins, Epic Games does like to have alliteration in their names, so Winter Village doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. What they could do is add this location as an unnamed POI, which is something the developers do a lot.

At the end of the day, we’re still a while away from a potential Winterfest event, but that doesn’t mean they won’t drop a snowy POI ahead of time.

What’s Going on The Rest of This Season?

We have a little under a month left of this season, so things will really have to kick into overdrive if we’re going to see how the devs plan on ending things.

Galactus is inching closer and closer to the island, so whatever destruction he has planned will have to happen soon. Thor and his band of heroes will need to get together and fight back.

Something that does have us a bit worried is there don’t appear to be any challenges left for the rest of the season, so it might end up feeling a bit dry if we don’t get anything new to do.