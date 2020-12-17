Full Look at All 15 Leaked Fortnite Winterfest 2020 Rewards

By the time Fortnite Winterfest, aka Operation: Snowdown, begins this season, it looks like we’re going to know pretty much all there is to know about it, but that doesn’t make us any less excited.

It appears there will be 15 rewards in all, and all of them will be handed out completely free of charge, provided you’re actually able to complete the challenges to get them, of course.

Winterfest has typically given away loads of cosmetics each year, so this is nothing new, but it’s still something many players look forward to.

With some free skins up for grabs, what’s not to be excited for? Let’s take a look at all of the rewards.

Leaked Winterfest Rewards

Thanks to a new video from Fortnite leaker HYPEX, we can take a look at both the challenges and the rewards you’ll get for completing them.

Two skins, a back bling and a harvesting tool are all included here, but that’s far from the only thing you’ll be unlocking.

If you’re a fan of getting free XP, then you’ll definitely be in luck here as well as there’s a lot of that to go around. For anybody who wants to skip the video and just look at the rewards quickly, you can view them all here.

When Does it Start?

We still don’t have an official start date for Winterfest, but we’re getting closer and closer to the end of the year, so we imagine it’ll have to start soon.

With so many challenges to complete, players are going to need a lot of time to get them all done, and Epic is very likely aware of that. They’ll very likely be revealed slowly over time so players aren’t completely overwhelmed by all of them at once.

There are plenty of hints in Fortnite already that this event is coming, but we’re still left out in the cold waiting for an official release date. Let’s just hope it gets here soon so we can get these free cosmetics!

