Fortnite Wolverine Claws Bug Lets You Stay Underwater

The next time you have your hands on the Wolverine Claws in Fortnite, you might want to try diving underwater and never coming up again.

That’s right, using these claws can get you underwater, and you’ll also be able to avoid drowning if you do it in the right spot. This will mean that you can camp out for the entire game if you’d like to, provided you find the claws in the first place.

Wolverine can often be found around Slurpy Swamp and Weeping Woods, but he’s a very dangerous foe, so you’ll definitely want to make sure you have some good gear ready to fight him with.

Once you get the claws, then you can start experimenting.

You Can Get Underneath Steamy Stacks

According to a video from Reddit user ahmead9a, these claws can be used to dive into the water found at Steamy Stacks and you can stay down there forever if you’d like.

The user reveals that you’re still able to breath down there, so if the storm does find its way coming to Steamy Stacks, you’ll be completely safe. All you have to do is jump into the water, lunge down, and then it’s smooth sailing from there.

As an added bonus, you can even harvest the materials down there, so if you need to make a quick escape and forgot to bring building materials, you can get some of those.

Is This Even Viable?

Camping has never really been a bad idea in Fortnite, but there are so many other (and better) ways to get Victory Royales in the game that it’s tough to recommend this.

For starters, it’s pretty hard to get Wolverine’s claws and then trek all the way across the map to Steamy Stacks, so that should be a major turnoff from the very start.

Another reason to not do this is it won’t help you improve at the game. Sure, you might be able to get a win, but doing this more than once will probably prove to be detrimental as you’ll rack up wins and get matched up with better players.

Then again, who am I to say how you should play?

