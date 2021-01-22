Fortnite Just Got a Lot More Expensive For Xbox Players

With so many cool games available on console, it might surprise you to learn how many people just stick with free-to-play titles like Fortnite, Warzone, Apex Legends, Smite, and several more.

On PlayStation, players are able to experience all of these games without having to have a PS Plus subscription, although that does come in handy when you’re trying to claim exclusive offers such as Fortnite bundles.

If you’re an Xbox player, you’ll need an Xbox Live Gold membership, which was typically $60 a year, but there were often discounts to get it for cheaper.

On January 22, Microsoft announced that was changed and it was going to get a whole lot more expensive for Xbox players to play online.

Prices Have Doubled

If you’re an existing online 12-month or 6-month Xbox Live Gold member, there’s no price change. If you choose to renew your membership, it will renew at your current price.https://t.co/wFJmElI5dH — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) January 22, 2021

Going forward, a 6-month subscription to Xbox Live Gold will cost $60, meaning a year will now cost a whopping $120, essentially doubling the price.

If you’re an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, your price will remain exactly the same, so essentially this is pushing Gold members to become Game Pass members.

However, if you’re somebody who just plays Fortnite or other free games on their Xbox, this is a big slap in the face as your price hikes up.

It just seems like there would be a simple fix for this…

Should Free Games Require Paid Online?

On platforms like Nintendo Switch and PlayStation, you are free to play Fortnite without a subscription to any online service.

As much as Xbox and Microsoft have become trailblazers in the current gaming landscape, such as with Game Pass and publishing their first-party games on other platforms, they have lagged behind in this key area.

There doesn’t seem to be much of a reason for you to pay for Xbox Live Gold to play free games on your console, so this could end up pushing people to other platforms if a change isn’t made.

Chances are pretty good you’ll be playing something other than Fortnite at some point on your new Xbox Series X, so this might not be a deal-breaker for you, but then you have to realize that Gold now costs twice the price of PS Plus.

It’s a head-scratching decision for sure, so we’ll keep an eye on what type of backlish Microsoft gets for this change.

