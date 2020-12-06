Fortnite Zero Point Nerfed After Game-Breaking Bug

Just days into Fortnite Season 5 and players have already discovered an absolutely game-breaking glitch that allows them to just hang out at the Zero Point in the middle of the map and heal forever.

The idea behind this was to build up to the Zero Point itself which would then continue to heal you. Even if you’re in a max damage storm, you’ll still be able to keep on using this method to stay alive forever.

No amount of healing items would be able to outheal the Zero Point, so players were able to come away with incredibly easy wings by just taking advantage of this method. Luckily, Epic stepped in and nerfed it pretty quickly.

What Was The Issue?

In the clip posted by Reddit by user Silv3erz, you can see that all you have to do is continually get into the Zero Point for this to work, which is actually pretty easy to accomplish.

It became painfully clear that this is something that would be exploited quite fast, especially when it hit the top of the FortniteBR subreddit, so Epic had to act accordingly and make sure this couldn’t happen anymore.

The Zero Point healing got nerfed due to a bug that lets you heal in the storm forever, most likely a temporary nerf! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 5, 2020

While it wasn’t actually addressed by Epic, Fortnite leaker HYPEX revealed the healing given by the Zero Point was nerfed, but he says the change might not last forever.

What About Sand?

We've temporarily disabled sand tunneling on the Island while we investigate an issue. We will let everyone know when this feature returns. pic.twitter.com/tlarKB176p — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 4, 2020

Another big part of this season was actually the fact you could sink into the sand and get easy rotations or pop up on unsuspecting players.

This new feature, officially called Sand Tunneling, has been disabled for the past couple of days and there doesn’t seem to be any communication on when it’ll be back.

Of course, it could just get added back any minute now, but it’s disappointing to see such a big part of the new season just missing like this.

At least the Zero Point was nerfed so players can no longer get easy wins like this.

