When Does Fortnitemares End? Date, Time & More

It’s no surprise that Fortnitemares is one of the most popular events in all of Fortnite, but even the best times of the year can wear out their welcome.

Despite its popularity, Fortnitemares has introduced an annoying mechanic in 2020 with the Shadows that come back to life as soon as a player is eliminated.

While it might have been cool to see for a day or two, having them in the only mode for the whole event seems like a bit much.

If you’re planning on waiting it out, then you might want to know when Fortnitemares will wrap up for good. Luckily, it’s going to be pretty soon, so you’re almost there.

When Will Fortnitemares End?

November 2nd — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 21, 2020

Currently, Fortnitemares is set to end on November 2, according to HYPEX, which means the J Balvin Afterlife Party will pretty be the culmination of the event.

This means that all of the challenges will have to be done by this date before they are gone forever.

There are a bunch of cosmetics up for grabs and there’s actually a decent amount of XP available for completing them, so unless you’re really not a fan of the event, there’s not a reason for you to not do them.

What Comes After?

When Fortnitemares comes to a close, there will still be a lot of Fortnite Season 4 left, which means Epic will have to fill the void with something to hold us over.

By the time Halloween is over, the Week 10 challenges will be live in the game and we’re not yet sure if Epic plans on giving us additional weeks.

Many players will be done with their Battle Passes by that point and well on the way to unlocking the special foil variants, and an extra set of challenges could definitely give them the boost they need.

We still need to see how the Fortnite Nexus War event ends, and it’s possible that Epic could take the entire month of November to do that.

It’s sure to be an exciting end to the season as all of the Marvel stuff leaves the island, so stay tuned!

