How to Get Free Fortnite Wrap Watching The Game Awards

It’s becoming sort of a tradition for Fortnite to drop a major announcement at The Game Awards and it looks like things are shaping up for that to happen once again.

We don’t yet know what will be revealed for the game, but we do know that if you tune in to watch it live, you’ll be able to take home a free wrap for Fortnite.

At the time of this writing, we don’t even know what the wrap is called or what it’ll look like, but several Fortnite leakers have confirmed we’ll be able to get one provided your Epic account is linked to your Twitch.

How to Get Your Free Wrap

ICYMI: Twitch has announced that if you watch The Game Awards on a Twitch channel with Drops enabled, you'll get an exclusive wrap in Fortnite! At the moment, it's not known which one it will be. — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) December 10, 2020

Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR says that you’ll have to watch The Game Awards on a channel that has drops enabled, which would presumably be the official broadcast as well as a few select streamers. This was also confirmed by Twitch.

The official broadcast can be watched here and you’ll want to make sure it says drops are enabled underneath the video when you’re watching. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

It sounds like this will be the only way to get your hands on this mystery wrap, so you’ll want to tune in if you’re a big fan of collecting cosmetics that nobody else has.

How to Link Your Epic and Twitch Accounts

Linking your account is incredibly easy as all you’ll need to do is make sure your Epic Game account is linked to your Twitch, which you can do here.

Once that is done, just throw on a stream with the drops enabled and you should be all set. When you’ve watched long enough, you’ll be notified that you got a reward and you should just have your wrap the next time you log into Fortnite.

Let’s just hope we figure out what the wrap is by the time The Game Awards actually roll around.

