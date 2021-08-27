How to Get Fortnite Galaxy Grappler Skin For Free

Samsung and Epic Games are teaming up again with the release of some nice looking cosmetics in Fortnite.

As an added bonus, these won’t be locked behind the paywall of having to buy a brand-new phone, but instead you’ll just have to play in a tournament to come away with the skin bundle.

While this is a tournament you’ll have to do well in, it’s a lot different that the typical skin cups you’ve become used to over the past several seasons. Instead of a Duos format, this one is Solos. On top of that, this will take place in the Arsenal LTM instead of your regular Battle Royale format.

As a result, this will be more of a casual experience than other tournaments, but you’ll want to make sure you’re still at the top of your game. The tournament takes place August 29 and you’ll need to be playing on an Android device capable of playing Fortnite to participate.

Arsenal LTM Rules

Venture back to the edge of the galaxy 🌌 The Galaxy Cup is back! Android players, compete in the Cup for a chance to earn the new Galaxy Grappler Outfit and more! Info here: https://t.co/07lzR0uoAb pic.twitter.com/34yZoPFldr — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 25, 2021

Instead of having to spend a lot of your game time looting up, you’ll instead start off with a powerful weapon and with each elimination, you’ll be given a less powerful weapon. The first person to cycle through each gun will win the game.

Because this is a speedy game mode, you’ll be playing in up to 25 matches over your three hour window instead of the typical 10. As always, you’ll need to check your in-game Compete tab for the exact starting time in your region. Here’s the format:

Victory Royale: 7 Points

2nd – 16th: 1 Point

Each Elimination: 1 Point

It’s a very simple format and it should be quite easy to rack up points. Games will be much, much quicker than your regular Battle Royale games, so that might be something you have to get used to. As a result, the action will more than certainly be more frequent, so bring your aim with you!

You’ll be playing for this bundle:

Galaxy Grappler Outfit

Hands of the Galaxy Back Bling (reactive)

Vortextual Wrap

Llamalaxy Spray

Epic and Samsung have confirmed the cosmetics will be coming to the Item Shop at a later date, so if you don’t have an Android device or you didn’t win anything, you’ll still be able to snag the skin if you want it.

How to Get the Freebies

Unfortunately, just showing up to the tournament won’t be enough to get the free cosmetics.

Getting 20 points is enough to get a spray, and anybody participating should be able to get that one with ease. The other two tiers will be a bit more difficult.

Here’s how all of that will play out:

Europe

1st – 11,250th “Galaxy Grappler” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

1st – 22,500th “Vortexual” In-Game Cosmetic Wrap

20 points earned “Llamalaxy” In-Game Cosmetic Spray

NA East

1st – 5,250th “Galaxy Grappler” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

1st – 10,500th “Vortexual” In-Game Cosmetic Wrap

20 points earned “Llamalaxy” In-Game Cosmetic Spray

NA West

1st – 2,000th “Galaxy Grappler” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

1st – 4,000th “Vortexual” In-Game Cosmetic Wrap

20 points earned “Llamalaxy” In-Game Cosmetic Spray

Brazil

1st – 3,500th “Galaxy Grappler” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

1st – 7,000th “Vortexual” In-Game Cosmetic Wrap

20 points earned “Llamalaxy” In-Game Cosmetic Spray

Asia

1st – 1,250th “Galaxy Grappler” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

1st – 2,500th “Vortexual” In-Game Cosmetic Wrap

20 points earned “Llamalaxy” In-Game Cosmetic Spray

Oceania

1st – 750th “Galaxy Grappler” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

1st – 1,500th “Vortexual” In-Game Cosmetic Wrap

20 points earned “Llamalaxy” In-Game Cosmetic Spray

Middle East

1st – 1,000th “Galaxy Grappler” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

1st – 2,000th “Vortexual” In-Game Cosmetic Wrap

20 points earned “Llamalaxy” In-Game Cosmetic Spray

With multiple tiers to hit, it can be a steep hill to climb, but this should be a fun tournament to play in regardless of how you do.

Perhaps this will encourage Epic to come up with more fun LTM-themed tournaments like this in the future.

