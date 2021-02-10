Fortnite Hearts Wild Event Rewards Change After Backlash

In what was meant to be an event all about spreading love and joy, the Hearts Wild event has gotten off to a rocky start in Fortnite.

After several fans voiced their issues with how the rewards were being given out, particularly with the Team Battles event, an Epic employee responded and said they were listening to the feedback and that they would be tweaking the way the rewards are earned.

If you’re on the first place team in the Team Battles event, you’ll still win the rewards are you usually would have, but the pickaxe is being given out to to anybody who completes any of the quests showing up February 11.

These are, of course, the ones that will be tasking us with finding love for Fishstick.

Epic Changes the Rewards

The big issue with running events like this where certain cosmetics are locked behind certain things is not everyone has a chance to win them.

Usually we’d see holiday events like this give a special set of challenges for everyone to complete and get the same rewards. For whatever reason, Epic decided to mix it up here, but they quickly walked it back.

By completing one of the Week 11 quests, you’ll earn the pickaxe at the end of this season.

“If you complete any of the in-game Quests arriving on Thursday, February 11, we’ll be granting the Breathless Blades Pickaxe to your Locker at the conclusion of Chapter 2 Season 5.”

It was likely too last minute for them to completely change everything about the event, but it’s still nice to see the pickaxe, arguably the most sought after cosmetic, be given out to everyone.

How to Win Everything

At the time of this writing, it looks like the sign ups for the Team Battles event are still not active, but they should be live at some point on February 10.

Here’s a look at the full rewards:

First place: Breathless Blades Pickaxe, Shufflly Shapes Wrap, Reel Love Spray, Perfect Match Emoticon, & Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner

Breathless Blades Pickaxe, Shufflly Shapes Wrap, Reel Love Spray, Perfect Match Emoticon, & Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner Second place: Shufflly Shapes Wrap, Reel Love Spray, Perfect Match Emoticon, & Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner

Shufflly Shapes Wrap, Reel Love Spray, Perfect Match Emoticon, & Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner Third place: Reel Love Spray, Perfect Match Emoticon, & Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner

Reel Love Spray, Perfect Match Emoticon, & Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner Fourth place: Perfect Match Emoticon & Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner

Perfect Match Emoticon & Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner Fifth place: Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner

If you want to get everything the event has to offer, you’ll need to make sure your team comes out on top, something that is much easier said than done.

